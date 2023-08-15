OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced nearly $50 million in grants are now available through the Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant Program on Tuesday.

$406,000 of the $50 million in funding will be directed to Oklahoma. The funding will be used to improve stormwater and sewer infrastructure that will help prevent water contamination in small and financially distressed communities

“Heavy rainfall can flood communities, overload facilities that treat wastewater, and contaminate our waterways with sewage and pollution. Investing in America means investing in managing stormwater and sewer overflows with resilient infrastructure to prevent these serious issues,” said Radhika Fox, Assistant EPA Administrator for Water.

The funding comes as a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law requires 25 percent of funding for the grant program to be allocated to small and financially-distressed communities. It also prevents states from passing the financial burden of new infrastructure costs onto those communities.