NEAR MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KFOR/Storyful) – Two escaped cows were surrounded by law enforcement and then corralled by a professional wrangler on horseback along I-35 in Minnesota, after the pair visited a Kwik Trip gas station, followed by a mobile home park, then trotted down the busy interstate.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office tweeted on August 2nd: “We had a bit of a public moooosance this morning… We were able to corral them between the cable barriers until a pro-wrangler came with a trailer to get them off the freeway, and prevent someone from having steak on the hood of their vehicle… Deputies attempted to corral them, but they planned on ‘milking’ this for all it was worth. All joking aside, this could have been a bad situation if a car struck one of them at 70 mph.”

Law enforcement from the Minnesota State Patrol and local police used their vehicles to trap the cows between highway barriers, allowing the wrangler to corral the cows into the back of a trailer.