OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The damage done by last weeks tornadoes and severe storms is estimated to be upwards of $9 million according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (ODEMHS).

In their latest report, they estimate it will cost millions of dollars for debris removal and cleanup for McClain and Pottawatomie counties alone.

An aerial damage report was done recently and they say it found more than 2,000 homes and apartments impacted, including at least 231 that sustained major damage or were destroyed.

According to ODEMHS this is just beginning and those numbers could increase.

Tornado damage in Cole, Oklahoma. Image KFOR. Tornado damage in Cole, Oklahoma. Image KFOR. Tornado damage in McClain County. KFOR photo.

The governor requested an expedited major disaster declaration Sunday from the federal government.

If the request is approved, anyone with damage would be able to apply for federal assistance for housing repairs or temporary housing altogether. They say the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has low-interest loans for individuals and businesses to use to repair or replace damaged property.

There would also be grants for serious needs and necessary disaster expenses not met by other programs.

Officials on the federal level have yet to approve this request from the governor and the state.