Event venues looking forward to second phase of reopening

Jennifer Ann Salyer, who owns The Magnolia, says there haven’t been any weddings since the pandemic started. She says she’s ready for people to start having gatherings of more than ten again.

“We’re so excited,” she said.

She has her first event for next week, and she’s looking forward to taking a step towards normalcy.

“They’re planning on having 50 guests, and I’m thrilled, I’m delighted,” she said.

After that, she says nothing has been set until August. Many couples pushed back their weddings until the fall because they were worried for the safety of their families.

“At least they’re still rebooking, business has started picking up and I’ve been getting multiple inquiries so we’re very excited,” she said.

Stitt said earlier this week that the state is on the right track to move forward with reopening, but people need to remain cautious.