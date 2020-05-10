Event venues looking forward to second phase of reopening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt says the state is on track to move forward with the second phase of reopening on May 15.
In Phase 2, bars can operate with diminished standing room occupancy, children’s nursery areas in places of worship can reopen, and funerals and weddings can resume with social distancing protocols.
Jennifer Ann Salyer, who owns The Magnolia, says there haven’t been any weddings since the pandemic started. She says she’s ready for people to start having gatherings of more than ten again.
“We’re so excited,” she said.
She has her first event for next week, and she’s looking forward to taking a step towards normalcy.
“They’re planning on having 50 guests, and I’m thrilled, I’m delighted,” she said.
After that, she says nothing has been set until August. Many couples pushed back their weddings until the fall because they were worried for the safety of their families.
“At least they’re still rebooking, business has started picking up and I’ve been getting multiple inquiries so we’re very excited,” she said.
Stitt said earlier this week that the state is on the right track to move forward with reopening, but people need to remain cautious.
“Just because we’re in good shape and the data continues to trend in our favor does not mean we can take our foot off the gas,” he said.
Salyer says she’s confident people will do what they need to do to stay safe.
“I think we should all use our best judgement, personal hygiene should be of the utmost importance, so let’s all continue to wash our hands, and I’m all for giving your loved ones hugs and embracing your loved ones, so I just say used your best judgment,” she said.