IDAHO (KFOR/Storyful) – The Idaho Transportation Department used a plow to clear a seemingly endless swarm of “Mormon crickets” off highway 51 in southwest Idaho. “If you get queasy easily, don’t watch this with the volume on,” the department tweeted.

The crickets are actually shieldbacked katydids, which make an annual appearance in Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and Oregon, much to the demise of farmers, whose crops can easily be devoured.

According to local reports, a sheriff’s deputy likens driving on crickets to driving on ice due to the slickness they create when crushed.

“Our maintenance crews see a little of everything in Southwest Idaho,” the Idaho Transportation Department stated.