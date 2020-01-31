Expect major delays: ODOT preparing for closure of I-235

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Residents and construction crews are preparing Friday for the full closure of I-235.

“I think it’s going to cause a lot of problems, to be honest,” said Abigail Thomas.

The shutdown will be across all lanes from N.E. 36th to N.E. 63rd St.

“We normally work outside and we come into the interchange and we’re there now. There’s nowhere to work except right in the middle of the interchange,” said ODOT spokesperson Terri Angier.

This is phase six of a seven phase project.

It's also the first weekend closure of four planned weekend closures.

The interstate will close at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 and open at 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.

“Of course, it’s a major inconvenience. We realize that, but it’s to relieve some of that traffic congestion for people commuting to work,” said Angier.

This weekend, crews will be working to hang the bridge beams.

Officials are suggesting the hundreds of thousands of people that normally drive I-235 to take different routes like I-44, I-35, or the Lake Hefner Parkway.

“Really avoid this area if at all possible so you don’t get stuck sitting in traffic for hours because there’s no way to route people around. It is shut down, the entire thing is shut down,” said Angier.

Folks we spoke with are now trying to rework some weekend plans.

“We’ll have to find a different route to get to church because that’s our main way of getting to church is on 235. So yeah, I believe a lot of people won’t quite care for it,” said Thomas.

In the long run, drivers say the finished product will be worth it.

“As far as I’m concerned, I like to see road work going on,” said resident Phyllis Goucher. "It will be great, no doubt!"

You can follow ODOT's Facebook to get the latest information on closures and openings.