Experience a real-life ‘Toy Story’ Airbnb in El Paso, Texas

by: J Russell,

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso residents don’t have to go to infinity and beyond to experience Disney magic.

An El Paso short-term rental company, My Experience Matters, has transformed one of their homes into a “Toy Story” themed house.

“We chose ‘Toy Story’ because you could never go wrong with ‘Toy Story.’ I don’t think anyone can outgrow ‘Toy Story,'” said My Experience Matters co-founder Ben Suarez.

Business partner Chris Silva adds that “Toy Story” is a family favorite.

Located in Far East El Paso, the ‘Toy Story” home features three bedrooms and two full baths for an average of $149 a night.

When visitors walk through the doors, they’re greeted by “Pizza Planet,” one of the important backdrops in the film, giving the vibe that guests are inside the movie.

There are Easter eggs all over the house that makes staying in the house that much more fun.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

