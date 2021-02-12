Experts: Oklahomans need to be prepared if they need to leave the house in the bitter cold

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You may think it’s cold outside on Friday, but bitterly cold- possibly deadly- temperatures are just around the corner.

“You may think you’re going on a 5 minute trip that ends up to be an hour and a half,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma.

AAA has responded to thousands of vehicle rescues in just a matter of days and they’re expecting even more this weekend– as Oklahoma drivers, not used to the upcoming cold snap, may not realize how quickly gas lines can freeze and batteries drain in cars and cellphones.

“Emergency responders all recommend staying in your vehicle,” Gamble said. “Vehicles are not made to work in this kind of temperature. We rarely see it so we don’t even know what that effect is.”

If you have to leave, be sure you have a full tank of gas, a charged cell phone, blankets and snacks.

But the other concern is frostbite and hypothermia.

“I think Oklahomans are a hardy group of people who tend to err on the side of ‘I’m just gonna rough it.’ I think this is not a great time to do that,” said Dr. David Walsh, OU Health Medical Director of Emergency Services.

Doctors are warning Oklahomans to bundle up because just a coat won’t be enough.

Plan on layering jackets and wearing thick socks, a hat and waterproof shoes. Paying special attention to ears, fingers and toes.

“If you feel pain, you probably don’t have frostbite yet but it’s kind of a warning sign that you might be going in that direction,” Walsh said. “If you start to feel numbness, that’s a very genuine concern. Then on the other side of numbness you’ll start to see skin breakdown, blistering.”

AAA says they will have 150 car care technicians out across the state this weekend. But they’re asking if you absolutely do not have to leave the house, the don’t.