FAA investigating deadly plane crash that killed 3 people

BRYAN, Texas (KWKT) – The FAA is investigating a plane crash in Bryan, Texas that killed three people and sent a fourth to the hospital Sunday.

It happened at Coulter Airfield around 2:30 p.m.

According to the FAA’s website, the plane was a Piper PA 24-250, with the tail number N7469P.

The owner of record is Jarrod O. Blevins of Sayre, Oklahoma. According to the FAA, Blevin has a pilot’s license, but his medical certificate has expired.

The names of the crash victims have not been released, so we do not know who was piloting the plane at the time of the crash.

The FAA’s website says the plane crashed on the runway under unknown circumstances and the damage is described as substantial.

Records indicate the plane was built in 1961, making the plane 59 years old.

The spokeswoman for Bryan says the airport’s runways are closed until further notice.

