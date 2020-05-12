Facebook group planning to protest at Oklahoma State Capitol gains traction as unemployment numbers reach record high

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Facebook group that popped up over the weekend is now flooded with Oklahomans who are fed up with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, demanding the process to change.

“The system just kept crashing,” Monica Marsh said.

“I am sitting and waiting with no money and no answer,” Charity Snapp said.

Unemployment numbers are climbing to record highs with nearly half a million Oklahomans filing claims with the OESC.

However, according to OESC, one wrong answer can cause your claim to be stalled.

But several tell News 4, it’s not their fault.

“I didn’t understand any of the questions!” Charity Snapp said. “It’s a guessing game.”

These issues are being marched straight to the steps of the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Charity Snapp and Monica Marsh launched the Facebook group “Self Employed Left Bound and Silent No More!”

Both women are planning a peaceful protest.

“It’s kind like they are winging it and expecting us to follow,” Monica Marsh said.

The two women say they are fighting for people like Holly Schroeder, who is a mother of two and a licensed massage therapist in Oklahoma City.

She says she hasn’t had any help in six weeks.

“I don’t know what more I can do except the same thing I keep doing again and again again,” Holly Schroeder said. “We don’t know where to turn and we feel unheard.”

The group is calling for funds to come faster, statuses to be updated within a week, quicker call times, and competent phone agents.

“We just want a system that works properly,” Snapp said.

The grassroots group now has 600 members and counting, including Oklahoma lawmakers – Representative Mickey Dollens, Representative John Waldron, and Representative Jacob Rosecrants.

“From the beginning these people are jumping through hoops to the point where they are exhausted and they are ready to give up and my message to them is to not give up,” Representative Mickey Dollens said.

“We have been patient enough and we are being punished for it,” Snapp said.

The protest is scheduled for Monday May 18th at noon at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

The group asks people who show up to wear a mask, be a minimum of 6 feet apart, use no foul language, don’t use a megaphone, and to not be aggressive in any way.