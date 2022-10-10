OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dangerous street takeovers are happening more and more often in Oklahoma City and across the nation, which is why an updated city ordinance is cracking down on large groups of people who illegally block intersections, roads, or parking lots.

Street takeovers can include street racing, or can simply involve participants using their vehicles to block intersections while they take over the area with friends.

Not only do illegal takeovers increase crime, they also block medical responders during emergencies.

The Oklahoma City Police Department posted on Facebook, “Let’s put the brakes on this dangerous trend. #MessAroundImpound”.

The updated ordinance includes vehicles being impounded for 90 days, while participants can be jailed for 60 days, as well as face fines of more than $2,000.

“Fair warning!” the department posted.