Jonathan Pollock, now 23, has evaded the FBI since June 30, when his family farm was raided. (Dept. of Justice photo)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida fugitive remains at large one year after the raid of his family’s north Lakeland property.

The orders from the FBI boomed from a megaphone before the sun came up that morning in 2021.

“They kept saying, ‘This is the FBI, come out now. We’re not gonna harm you.’ She just kept saying that over and over and over,” neighbor Chris Rogers told WFLA in June 2021.

Joshua Doolin, Olivia Pollock, Joseph Hutchinson III and Michael Perkins were arrested during that raid, on charges connected to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. They are out on bond, awaiting trial.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Pollock, now 23, has evaded the FBI.

Source: FBI

The FBI accuses Pollock of assaulting several police officers with a deadly weapon at the Capitol.

“A person with a warrant for their arrest is not necessarily high priority. Jonathan Pollock is not the normal case, though,” said Ken Stevens, a retired sergeant with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. “I think that [him being] still on the run is fairly exceptional.”

Source: FBI/DOJ

Stevens is now a private investigator specializing in missing persons cases. In order to avoid arrest, Stevens says Pollock has had to cut ties with family and associates, since they are most likely to be surveilled. Any public appearances, he said, could mean exposure to security cameras.

“I’m pretty certain his face is loaded in virtually every facial recognition system,” said Stevens.

Pollock is a welder and ironworker by trade, and may be working in that field or similar construction jobs, according to the FBI.

“He could get a cash-paying job where he has no friends or no associates from his former life and blend in at that location and be low-profile,” he said.

The FBI has offered up to $15,000 for tips leading to Pollock’s arrest and conviction, which can be submitted via the FBI’s website.

“The allegations against him aren’t going away and must be dealt with,” FBI Tampa Acting Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani previously said of Pollock.