Fake code enforcement notices popping up in Nicoma Park

NICOMA PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – The Nicoma Park Police Department is searching for a suspect who left fake code enforcement notices on people’s doors.

The notices say residents left their trash cans on the street after they were dumped.

“It’s nefarious, because what’s happened over the last few days has not been sanctioned by the city,” Nicoma Park Police Chief Edward Smith said.

Each notice appears to be identical with the misspelling of the word “occupant.” There is no penalty on the notice; it simply states to “remove” the trash cans from the street.

The forms are old; the logo on them is not the city’s current logo. There is a name on the form, but police aren’t sure if that’s the suspect.

Police also say code enforcement is done by the fire department.

“Code enforcement does not fall under the purview of the police department,” Smith said.

Smith says he has never come across a violation like the one listed.

“Since I’ve been here, I have no knowledge of any code violations for trash cans. There’s been code violations for grass too high, there’s been code violations for illegal burning, dumping, etc,” he said.

The city code listed on the form does exist. It states trash cans must be removed from the street after 7 p.m. on trash collection day. The police chief says he’s not sure how strict that actually is.

For now, officers are continuing to gather more information.

“Hopefully, we’ll have enough information, we’ll have things compiled to have an idea who the suspect is and then take whatever appropriate action there is,” Smith said.

Police are asking for anyone who received a notice to bring it to the police department. They’re also asking for people to check their surveillance cameras for a possible glimpse of the suspect.