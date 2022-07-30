OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A big scare turned out to be a false alarm Saturday afternoon at Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City. The original call came in as a possible active shooter, but KFOR quickly learned it was a false alarm.

The incident caused a wave of concern and panic for people there. The noise ended up being confetti canons shot off inside a hair salon, according to Oklahoma City Police. People who heard it thought it was gunshots and started taking shelter and evacuating. One person who was at the mall at the time told KFOR it was about five to 10 minutes before anyone knew it was a false alarm.

“You start hearing a lot of pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” said Mike Lindsey, Retired firefighter, there the time it happened.

Oklahoma City Police said there was a graduation celebration at a hair salon academy and they set off a series of confetti canons, creating an echo throughout the mall. Law Enforcement said they are working to find out if the hair salon previously coordinated with mall salon security to let them know that they were doing that.

Mike Lindsey is a retired fire fighter. He was there the time it happened and says he stuck around, even when believing there was an active shooter, in case people needed help.

“Everybody was dropping their packages, their clothing. People were just, you know, running for their lives, basically… Being a retired firefighter, my inclination was to stick around and see if you could help somebody or just, kind of figure out what’s going on,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey said businesses inside the mall started pulling the gates down to protect themselves.

“That was just my worst fear in high school, and then now that I’ve almost was in one, it was kind of terrifying,” said Lee Rainey, there the time it happened.

Lee Rainey told KFOR he was focused on getting out as fast as possible. He sprinted and made it to his car within 30 seconds of hearing the noise.

“I was walking, on my way out and then all I heard was pops… I see everyone running out and I’m like, ‘What is going on?’ I Roll my window down and I’m screaming,’ What’s going on? What’s going on?’ And somebody says, ‘gunfire,'” said Rainey.

In the event this was an active shooter situation, police tell us they would get out of the immediate area, find a place to hide and then reassess the situation.

They also suggest not staying in one place the entire time because in past situations, that didn’t work out well for others.

Several Law Enforcement agencies responded.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department along with EMSA were on scene treating people.

Some people received minor injuries from trying to get out.

A woman passed out and another woman fell and injured her knee, according to police.

Mall Security has declined to comment on the situation. We’ve also reached out to mall management to see if they would speak with us.