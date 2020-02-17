Families in Noble neighborhood want answers after homes hit with bullets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) - Families in a Noble neighborhood are living in fear because they say their homes keep getting hit with bullets.

The Peppers family has had their house hit eight times now. Some of those bullets are at head level, even in the children's bedroom.

The issue has been going on for about two-and-a-half years. The most recent one happened about a week ago.

"We don’t sleep at night knowing that my baby could get head shot," Anthony Peppers said.

Across the street, a neighbor's truck was hit over the summer.

"The bullet struck my vehicle right at my child’s head height… [kids] like to play in the cul-de-sac, stuff like that, so it’s very concerning," Gordon Schultz said.

Another neighbor had a bullet go through the garage door and into the wall about two years ago. "We would just like the shooting to stop. We just want to live and be safe and feel like we can live in our homes and not be shot," Michael Lovegrove said. The families says the bullets seem to be coming from the same direction. It's still a mystery who is doing it and why. They've all contacted police multiple times, but they just want to see more action before it's too late. "It’s like we have to wait until something happens before we can get anything," Kimbree Peppers said.