POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials and loved ones need help finding 30-year-old Makayla Fay Meave-Byers who was last seen in Macomb on Friday.
According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Meave-Byers was seen at her home in Macomb around 5:30 p.m. Friday and has been missing since.
| Community gathers to remember children lost too soon >
The family spoke with KFOR Sunday and said that they have been desperately searching for her since.
If you have any information concerning where she might be you are asked to call 405-273-1727.