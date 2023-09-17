Officials and loved ones need help finding 30-year-old Makayla Fay Meave-Byers who was last seen in Macomb on Friday.

According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Meave-Byers was seen at her home in Macomb around 5:30 p.m. Friday and has been missing since.

The family spoke with KFOR Sunday and said that they have been desperately searching for her since.

Photo of Makayla. {Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office}

If you have any information concerning where she might be you are asked to call 405-273-1727.