Alpaca Play Day from Alpacas-N-Moore in Guthrie, OK.

GUTHRIE, Oklahoma (KFOR) – Alpacas-N-Moore in Guthrie is announcing a fun, family-friendly event to celebrate National Alpaca Farm Days, complete with petting and feeding alpacas, a bounce house, hay rides, crafts, games and prizes, and live music.

National Alpaca Farm Days is an annual event where alpaca farmers invite the public to their farms for tours and activities. It is sponsored by the Alpaca Owners Association.

Photo courtesy: Alpacas-N-Moore

Alpacas-N-Moore will open its doors Saturday, September 24th from 1 to 6 p.m. The farm is located in Guthrie at 8200 S Coltrane Rd. Admission is $5.00 per person, while kids under two are free.

For more information, contact Karla Moore at (405)410-5361.