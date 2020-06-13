Family of four rescues two teens drowning in Lake El Reno

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A Yukon family was out boating Thursday afternoon when they noticed two heads barely above the water in the middle of the lake.

The pair of teenagers were pulled to safety by strangers who jumped in to save them.

“It was a family effort,” Dr. Jason Simeroth said. “It was the right thing to do.”

A family lake day turned into a trip that Superintendent of Yukon Public Schools Dr. Jason Simeroth, his wife Julie and his two kids will never forget.

“This will be one of those moments 10 years from now you say, ‘Remember that day when this happened?'” Dr. Simeroth said.

Several twists of fate put the Simeroth’s right where they needed to be.

“We were supposed to be in Colorado on a mountain having a wedding!” Dr. Simeroth said.

Dr. Simeroth’s 23-year-old daughter, Summer, had her wedding canceled due to COVID-19, so the family decided to stay home and take their boat out on Lake El Reno.

“We realized it wasn’t running, then we played with it and the motor caught on fire,” Dr. Simeroth said. “So, I was distracted, and then Summer noticed the kids.”

“911, what’s the address of your emergency?” an El Reno dispatcher said.

“I am at the El Reno Lake and there are two kids in the middle of the lake and they are screaming for help!” Julie said to the 911 dispatcher.

A pair of teenagers, 13 and 15, were spotted struggling to survive.

“Alright, now you’re going to tell me any time the children go under and does not come back up, okay?” the 911 dispatcher said. “Tell me anything that changes.”

The rest of the family dove in.

“My husband and son are putting on their life jackets and they are about to go swim out to them,” Julie said to the 911 dispatcher.

Twenty-three-year-old Summer Simeroth also grabbed a raft.

All three swam out to rescue the teenagers. The 13-year-old admitted she didn’t know how to swim.

“When we got there, it was heads and noses above water,” Dr. Simeroth said.

The El Reno Fire Department wasn’t far behind. Both kids were pulled to safety.

“You think, ‘Why did this have to happen?'” Julie Simeroth said. “‘And why did that have to happen?’ You need to look at these certain circumstances God puts before you.”

The two teens in the lake told first responders they floated out on their rafts past the swim area when the wind picked up and flipped them over. They were not wearing life-vests.

El Reno Police Department officials say the two were checked out in the ambulance and were cleared to go home.