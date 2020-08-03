Family of Missouri woman murdered in OKC unhappy with lowered charge

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The family of a young Missouri woman who was murdered in Oklahoma City back in December is unhappy with a charge against her alleged killer that was recently lowered.

“We as a family just want justice for our daughter,” Chris Sullivan told News 4. “It’s an every day grind just to get through the day.”

It happened back on December 27th near NW 150th and Penn.

Chris’ daughter, 20-year-old Montanah Sullivan, was visiting Oklahoma City.

“She was riding in a vehicle with another female,” MSgt. Gary Knight told News 4 back in December.

He’s talking about 22-year-old Grace Huff, a former Casady School athlete.

“Montanah has an older sibling who lives in, right outside of Oklahoma City. So, Montanah had met Grace on a few visits prior to that,” Chris said.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Huff told investigators that she found Sullivan at her apartment injured.

The affidavit alleges, “she claimed to have no knowledge of how the victim was injured” and after finding Sullivan “she, and some friends, loaded her into the victim’s vehicle and took her to the hospital.”

However, “witnesses stated Huff had a handgun” and “pointed the gun at the victim and shot her.”

Chris believes the motive was jealousy.

“Grace had an ex-girlfriend that Montanah had become friends with and had went to a couple of concerts with but Montanah was just friends with her,” he said.

Huff’s original charge of first degree murder has now been amended to second degree murder, due to evidence allegedly pointing toward an accidental shooting.

Chris told news 4 the Sullivan family is not happy with the lowering of the charge or the fact that Huff is now in a sober living facility awaiting trial.

“It’s basically a house where she has contact, where she has visitation with her parents,” Chris said. “I don’t have that option. When I go visit my daughter, it’s at a cemetery. My daughter doesn’t talk back. My daughter doesn’t get to tell me she loves me. So I don’t get to hear that.”

Huff is due in court for a pretrial conference on October 14th.