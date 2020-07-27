Family of Oklahoma man murdered in March still seeking answers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family of a man murdered four months ago is seeking justice and hoping people can remember his memory.

30-year-old Leroy Cheadle’s body was found near Northwest 31st and Nisbett in March.

His sister, Leeanna Pannell, remembers how she found out.

“I got a call from my mama screaming. And that f****** scream was haunts me, you feel me, I could wake up from my sleep like breathing way too hard, because that scream is something else. That scream is like the scariest s*** you ever heard in your entire life,” she said.

She remembers running to her mother’s house after hearing the news.

“She’s like, ‘they killed him. Like they killed my baby. They killed him.’ And I’m like, ‘what?’ And then I f****** faint in the f****** grass. F****** cars and everybody pulling up and stuff. It’s crazy, it’s just crazy,” she said.

Pannell remembers her brother as a kind, loving man.

“[He was] loving, happy, goofy, he’d give you so much life. He’s just so full of life,” she said. “This man, he’d make you laugh differently. The joy he’d bring you is different, like you don’t have to have nothing to have fun or be happy with him, he’d just give you life.”

She says Cheadle like playing basketball and dressing up. He was a loving uncle, who was a father figure to his nieces and nephews.

“He would’ve been everything they needed. That joy, everything like when it comes to Christmas and everything. Me and brother go and get all their presents, we do their birthdays and stuff together. We was together. Now I’m by myself with all of that, that is just insane to me,” she said.

His unexpected death is still something she has to face every day.

“I cry every day. It’s seriously to a 10. It’s a horrible level,” Pannell said.

She wants anyone who knows something to come forward to get justice for her brother.

“With that one bullet, you ruined multiple lives,” she said.

Police say they don’t have any updates on the case. If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

