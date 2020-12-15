Family of teen shot and killed by OKCPD announces plans for lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family of a 15-year-old teenager shot and killed by Oklahoma City Police officers say they plan to file a lawsuit against the department.

Stavian Rodriguez was shot November 24 after police said he was caught robbing a convenience store. His death is currently under investigation.

“There’s been statements that Stavian didn’t obey commands like drop his gun or raise his hands or drop his hands which he all obeyed. what command did he not obey,” said the family’s lawyer.

The Rodriguez family filed a tort claim against the Oklahoma City Police Department today, which is the first step in filing a lawsuit.

The city has 90 days to respond.