Family, police react to newly-released video of in-custody death

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In response to demands made by Oklahoma City Black Lives Matter demands, police have now released video showing an in-custody death of an OKC man.

Derrick Ollie Scott was 41 years old when he was arrested back in 2019.

On May 20, a bystander near Southeast 44th and High called 911, telling the dispatcher Scott was in a parking lot with a gun.

“He’s pulling out a gun on a guy. He’s got his gun in his hand,” the caller told the dispatcher.

The body camera video showed police attempting to arrest Scott when he took off running.

“Hey, get on the ground,” screamed one officer.

The video shows officers catching up to Scott and tackling him.

“I can’t breathe,” said Scott.

The officer responded, “I don’t care.”

“I need my medicine. I need my medicine,” Scott said.

Police then found a gun in Scott’s pocket.

Scott’s mother, Vickey Scott, says she was unable to watch the entire video.

“You know, when they first tackled him on the foot chase and they looked at him and he said, ‘Don’t hurt me, just don’t hurt me, I can’t breathe,’ and as he was telling them he couldn’t breathe and then the police officer said, ‘I don’t care,’ I couldn’t watch anymore,” she said.

The video then shows Scott appearing to go in and out of consciousness.

“Stay with us,” said an officer.

The officers then appear to try and shake him awake.

Another officer said, “He’s fine.”

Police called for an ambulance and CPR was performed, but Scott later died at the hospital.

An autopsy done by the State Medical Examiner’s office shows the probable cause of death as a collapsed lung, but says Scott suffered no fatal trauma. It also lists Asthma, Meth and physical restraint as contributing factors.

“They monitored his health throughout this incident and you can hear them narrate on the video that he continued to have a pulse and he continued to be breathing,” said Capt. Larry Withrow with OCPD.

Oklahoma City police tell KFOR the officers involved did everything they were trained to do.

District Attorney David Prater also wrote a letter to Chief of Police Wade Gourley, clearing the officers of any wrongdoing.

“The thing that bothered me in the video was how they treated his life,” said Scott’s uncle, Ronald Scott.

“If that is policy and there is a lack of focus on humanity and civility to anyone, then they certainly need to be addressing and changing that policy effective immediately,” said the Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, a leader with BLM.

Scott’s family also tells KFOR it took police days to inform them of Scott’s death, but police say that isn’t true.

Police also claim if the family had requested to view the video sooner, they could have watched it.