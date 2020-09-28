Family raises reward for information on man missing since 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been three years since the disappearance of Joseph Lartey. He was 27-years-old at the time.

Police have no solid leads, and the family is increasing the reward for information, hoping someone has answers.

Joseph disappeared on Sept. 28, 2017. He was last seen at a car wash at 5501 S. Anderson Road.

“It’s just been really hard, because we just don’t have the answers. It’s hard knowing that someone that you love, not knowing what happened to them, and we’re still just searching, trying to figure out if anything, like if anyone knows anything that could possibly help,” Jerron Lartey, Joseph’s brother, said.

He says Joseph’s absence leaves an empty space in the family. Joseph has a three-year-old daughter.

“She’s getting to the point where she realizes she doesn’t have a dad,” Jerron said.

The Lartey siblings also faced another tragedy, recently loosing their mother.

“It’s been kind of hard to deal with especially with this one, because at least we kind of know how our mom went, with him, we just don’t have the answers,” Jerron said.

The family is raising the reward for information about Joseph to $15,000.

“That’s just been tough. It’s like an unclosed chapter, and every time this day comes around, it’s just like the wound keeps getting reopened,” Jerron said.

Jerron says as time goes on, it seems less realistic that Joseph is alive, but he hasn’t lost faith. If he is indeed gone, the family just wants the chance to grieve his death properly.

“He was loving. He always cared about others. He always gave to others, regardless of his situation,” Jerron said. “He always like, trusted others, and I think that’s kind of what got him in the end.”

If you have any information, call Oklahoma City Police.