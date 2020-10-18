Daughter of man killed in bar fight speaks out

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Family members are remembering a man who was killed after a fight at Route 66 Pub last week.

Warr Acres Police arrested 26-year-old Verde Bailey for the murder of 42-year-old Jason White.

White’s daughter, Marlene, says he often went to the pub to play pool. White confronted Bailey after he allegedly acted inappropriately with a woman.

That’s when a fight broke out, and White was rushed to the hospital.

Marlene says she was told he had a non-survivable brain injury, bleeding on both sides of his brain. The family made the tough decision to take him off oxygen.

“I watched my dad die basically. They pulled the oxygen out, I held his hand, my step brother held his hand, and we watched the monitor, his oxygen went from I think 80 to 0,” Marlene said.

She remembers her father as someone who was always there for other people.

“He was very loving, caring, and always helping others,” she said.

She says she has lots of memories she’ll miss.

“His 2 o’clock, 3 o’clock in the morning late night calls, holiday visits, truly everything,” she said.

Bailey is facing several counts including second degree murder. Marlene is hoping to get justice for her father.

“Maybe [Bailey’s] intentions weren’t to kill my dad, but he did kill my dad, and he took a very loved man away from us, and it really sucks,” she said. “My dad is dead, and we can’t bring him back, and his actions did this, and he’s going to have to pay for it.”