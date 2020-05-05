Family searching for answers in metro man’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say they still have no leads in a metro man’s murder from March.

His family is searching for answers and is offering $10,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

“So many unanswered questions. So many feelings of confusion,” said Ashley Blake, the wife of Louis Blake, who was killed.

Louis Blake, 39, was driving to get his 11-year-old daughter dinner March 29 when he came to a stop sign near the 3300 block of Northeast 16th.

“Hey dad I’ll see you later in a few minutes and then that few minutes never comes,” said his wife.

The father, former OG&E worker and Navy veteran was shot and killed. Police found his body in the front seat of his car.

“It was a very personal thing because he was shot in his head…All of the bullets were in his head,” said Blake.

More than a month later, and police have not made an arrest. They also have no motive for his murder.

“He wasn’t the type of guy that was involved in violence. He is a navy veteran. He wasn’t that kind of person. He would never harm someone like that,” said Blake.

Blake says she worries she might not be safe either.

“My daughter kind of feels like something’s gonna happen to me…Those are just kind of some really tough words to hear from your child that they’re afraid something’s gonna happen to you,” said Blake.

She says she’s pleading for answers now for her family.

“We are just scrambling, trying to do the best that we can…It’s like your whole life stops and to not know why it leaves a void,” said Blake.

OKC police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.