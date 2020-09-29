Family suffering losses from home explosion beginning to recover from physical wounds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family whose life was turned utterly upside-down last week is recovering from physical wounds.

According to social media posts, some of the Maguire family could be coming home from the hospital this week.

Last Thursday, their family home unexpectedly exploded due to a propane leak.

Officials say it was caused by a fireplace log lighter that could have been installed before the family moved in.

The massive cleanup is underway and Oklahoma County Assessors were out at the site Monday re-evaluating the value of the home.

“Sadly, this tragic accident with a natural gas explosion like this that destroyed the home and sadly killed someone,” said Larry Stein, an OK County Assessor.

14-year-old Berklee Maguire was killed. Her mother, Tanda and her father, Shawn, as well as her brother, Hayden were badly injured.

Picture courtesy Maguire family

According to family friends, Tanda and Hayden could go home this week. Shawn is expected to stay in the hospital for 40 to 60 days.

At least some of their financial burden is also attempting to be relieved.

A GoFundMe created last week already has nearly 2,000 donors and has raised well over $100,000.

Oklahoma Count Assessors were also at the site Monday and re-assessed the value of the home so the Maguire family won’t have to pay thousands of dollars worth of property taxes for a home they can no longer live in.

Friends of the family say they appreciate continued prayers over Shawn’s body. They specifically ask for his body to stay infection-free and for healing over his eyes.

