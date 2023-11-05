STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — Thousands of people came out to Boone Pickens Stadium for the highly anticipated Bedlam game, ending one of the longest rivalries in college history.

“It’s a rivalry that shouldn’t go away,” said Jarrod Johnson, an OSU fan.

The Sooners and Cowboys met face to face one last time as Big 12 competitors.

“I can’t believe it’s going to be the last one,” said Brittney Cuadell, an OU fan.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State first met on the field in 1904, since then the two schools have played 118 times.

Fans said they’ll miss watching the Cowboys and Sooners compete.

“I think it brings a good rivalry into the state, just something everyone to look forward too,” Said Mason Adickas, an OU fan.

However, the 119-year-old series didn’t go quietly, the Oklahoma State Cowboys won the games final thriller 27 to 24.

“It was great game to watch,” said Jaylen Lewis, an OSU fan.

“I can’t believe the last game is a loss to the cowboys,” said Scott Burge, an OU fan.

Although OU and OSU are no longer in the same conference, fans said this historic series will never be forgotten.

“We’re both Oklahomans so we can all love each other weather we win or lose, whatever team it is,” added Caudell.