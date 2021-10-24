Fatal multi-car accident in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders are on the scene of multi-car collision that lead to a fatality late Sunday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.
The collision took place off of west I-240 and south May avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Four vehicles were involved, one of them being a delivery truck.
Aside from the fatality, the crash resulted in at least one other known injury.
Two westbound lanes are closed while authorities investigate and clear the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
This article was written by Carolynn Felling