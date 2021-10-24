Fatal multi-car accident in southwest Oklahoma City

OHP on scene of the crash. By Laura Hess

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) –  First responders are on the scene of multi-car collision that lead to a fatality late Sunday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

The collision took place off of west I-240 and south May avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Four vehicles were involved, one of them being a delivery truck.

Delivery truck involved in collision. Photo by Laura Hess

Aside from the fatality, the crash resulted in at least one other known injury.

Two westbound lanes are closed while authorities investigate and clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article was written by Carolynn Felling

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

