MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) — A man who passed away after a motorcycle crash in Moore has given the ultimate gift to people in need.

42-year-old Shelby Burleson was killed on November 18th after a crash near Northeast 12th Street in Moore. His parents Michael and Jackie Burleson now mourn the loss of their oldest child.

“It was never a hesitation for him to help others. Even when he was a small child,” said Burleson’s dad.

Respectable, selfless, and a fabulous father is how Michael and Jackie describe their son.

“He loved living life to the fullest,” said Burleson’s mom.

She said that Burleson had a love for motorcycles.

“He bought one a week before the accident,” said Burleson’s mom.

His life was tragically cut short on November 18th when a vehicle hit him while he was riding a motorcycle.

“A lady didn’t see him coming down the street, she pulled out and hit him, knocked him into oncoming traffic, and another car ran over him,” explained Burleson’s parents.

Burleson’s parents said he was put on life support at OU medical center and he would pass away two days before Thanksgiving.

“We’re still kinda in shock,” said his mother.

“We’re crushed,” added his father.

He may have lost his life but his parents said he saved the lives of others as an organ donor.

“He moved on to save three other lives,” said Burleson’s father.

A noble act that didn’t come as a surprise to Burleson’s parents, they recalled their son helping a truck driver whose semi over-turned during a tornado in Moore several years ago.

“It didn’t matter if somebody needed help, he would step up and help,” said Burleson’s father.

They said he was a hard-working electrician whose life was fully focused on his two sons.

“He was a loving father,” said his father. “They played football, They just did everything together.”

Michael and Jackie said talking about Burleson’s life helps bring their family closure.

“He has so many close friends that we’re hearing from and them telling his stories is unbelievable,” added his father.