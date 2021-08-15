Fatal shooting in NW Oklahoma City, one dead and one injured

News
Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one person injured in northwest Oklahoma City this morning.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex near Northwest 19th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard around 7:44 a.m.

Oklahoma City Police officials stated one male was dead while one female was left injured.

The female reported the shooting at a nearby convenience store. She was left with non-life threatening injuries and was later taken to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story.

Written by Bailey J. Pope

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Trending

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter