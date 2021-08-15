Fatal shooting in NW Oklahoma City, one dead and one injured

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one person injured in northwest Oklahoma City this morning.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex near Northwest 19th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard around 7:44 a.m.

Oklahoma City Police officials stated one male was dead while one female was left injured.

The female reported the shooting at a nearby convenience store. She was left with non-life threatening injuries and was later taken to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story.

Written by Bailey J. Pope