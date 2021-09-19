Fatal Shooting in Warr Acres, one dead and one injured

Accident or crime scene cordon tape

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one person injured in Warr Acres late last night.

At around 11:50 p.m., police were dispatched to a location near Northwest Wilshire & N MacArthur Boulevard.

Officials stated one victim was found dead while another was left injured. The second victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition.

No information on the suspect is reportedly known.

If you have any information on the crime, please call (405) 789-3329.

Article written by Bailey J. Pope

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

