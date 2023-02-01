SAN MATEO, Calif. (KFOR/Storyful) – A family of four miraculously survived a 250-foot plunged from a California cliff, and authorities have now charged the father with three counts of attempted murder.

Video at the top of this story shows the recovery, along with a crumpled Tesla and debris.

The San Mateo County District Attorney has now charged Dharmesh Patel, 42, a California radiologist, for driving off Highway 1 at Devil’s Slide on January 2nd.

According to People, Patel’s wife, Neha, 41, told rescuers, “He intentionally tried to kill us,” and that drivers behind Patel’s car stated that they never saw any brake lights before the car dove off the cliff.

“We were actually very shocked when we found survivable victims in the vehicle,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Brain Pottenger said.

The children, ages 4 and 7, suffered moderate injuries. Their mother, Neha Patel, 41, is still hospitalized, while Dharmesh Patel has been released from the hospital.

A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9th.