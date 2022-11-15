BUFFALO, N.Y. (KFOR/Storyful) – Dramatic video shows at least two masked people involved in shattering the windows of an anti-abortion medical clinic, then throwing Molotov cocktails inside.

“Jane was here,” was also spray-painted on a clinic wall. The FBI calls the damage “significant.”

The vandalism happened at CompassCare Pregnancy Services in Buffalo, New York in June, but the FBI has just announced a reward of $25,000 for help identifying the suspects.

CompassCare provides pro-life guidance to people considering abortions, and offers services such as “abortion pill reversal,” as well as post-abortion care and support.

The incident occurred about two weeks before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, ending the protection of abortion rights on a federal level, according to Storyful.

CompassCare issued a statement, blaming the political group Jane’s Revenge, calling them “abortion terrorists.”

The FBI believes the suspects drove a 2013-2016 red or orange Dodge Dart sedan. If caught, they could face up to 20 years in federal prison.