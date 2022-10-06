OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation Oklahoma City Field Office (FBI-OKC) says a Bangladeshi National arrested in Malaysia for allegedly operating an international ‘sextortion‘ enterprise could have victims in Oklahoma.

Zobaidul Amin, 24, was arrested Sept. 19 in Kuala Lumpur by Malaysian authorities for alleged abuse and exploitation of hundreds of minor victims across the United States and abroad.

“Seen as one of the most prolific and malicious sextortion schemes investigated by the FBI to date, this child exploitation enterprise targeted hundreds of minors in the United States and abroad through popular social media platforms,” said Special Agent in Charge, Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Children would then be coerced into producing sexually explicit material and terrorized with threats of exposure if they did not continue. The protection of our children extends beyond borders, and this case demonstrates the multi-jurisdictional approach among local, state, federal, and international law enforcement partners to maximize our efforts in the pursuit of justice.”

According to federal court documents, Amin used Snapchat to identify and coerce victims to produce images and videos of sexually explicit and sadistic conduct.

“There are few crimes as damaging and traumatic to a young person as sextortion,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “It is especially evil to target impressionable children using social media apps such as Snapchat to exploit their innocence for pictures and videos. These children have been robbed of their childhood; and their lives and the lives of their families forever altered. This case highlights the immense collaboration and dedication of law enforcement partners across the country who are working tirelessly to identify the victims.”

Now, FBI-OKC says investigators believe there may be additional victims currently living in Oklahoma.

Experts say the victims are shameful or fearful about what they’ve done and that will often keep them from asking for help or reporting the abuse.

In 2021, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center logged more than 18,000 complaints of sextortion.

If you have any further information regarding Armin’s activities, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).