FBI issues search warrant at a McLoud home

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – The FBI – Oklahoma City confirms to KFOR they have blocked off Blackberry Road north of McLoud to issue a search warrant at a nearby home.

Federal agents have been on the scene since noon on Thursday but have not confirmed what they are looking for.

FBI, OHP, and local police are working together in the investigation.

If you live in the area of E 1070 Road and N Blackberry Drive to stay indoors and keep away from the scene.

The McLoud Police Department was also surrounded by law enforcement vehicles all afternoon. The federal government also issued a temporary flight restriction so helicopters cannot fly overhead.