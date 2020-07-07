FBI searches for OKC First United Bank robbery suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The FBI is looking to identify a suspect responsible for the robbery of a First United Bank in Oklahoma City.

On Monday at approximately 4:12 p.m., the suspect entered the bank on S. Western and made a demand for money from bank employees via a note.

The suspect then fled the location on foot.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as follows:

Sex: Male

Race: White

Age: Mid to late 30s

Build: Thin

Weight: Approximately 130 lbs.

Height: Approximately 5’6″ tall

Clothing: Suspect was wearing athletic pants with a blue stripe down the leg, a pink and white striped polo shirt, a black face mask, sunglasses with gold reflective lenses, and a white ball cap with a logo.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery , please contact the FBI at (405) 290-7770 or anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov