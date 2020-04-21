FBI warns of PPE, medical equipment scam

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The FBI Oklahoma City division is warning the medical community and government agencies of scammers using the shortage of PPE and medical equipment to attack.

“The FBI is trying to warn government officials, local and state, as well as health care officials, that fraudulent brokers will be trying to sell personal protective equipment or medical equipment, like ventilators,”Andrea Anderson, Public Affairs Specialist with the FBI Oklahoma City, told News 4.

According to FBI officials, these scammers are often using business email schemes, sending the healthcare facility or government agency to a fraudulent website.

“So, essentially spoofing of legitimate emails,” Anderson said.

Many of the schemes include advanced fees, where the victims pre-pay but then never receive the items.

“So, we’re trying to make sure local officials here in Oklahoma are aware of that trend,” Anderson said.

Anderson gave News 4 what she said should be a few immediate red flags.

“What we consider a broker would send them an email directly, soliciting for equipment, that would be an immediate red flag,” she said. “If you’ve never done business with the entity before. If there’s a request to move money quickly, if you’re being asked to wire money.”

If you think your company or agency is the victim of a fraud scheme related to COVID-19, immediately contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.