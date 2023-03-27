NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFOR) – Authorities say six people, including three children, were killed in a shooting at a Nashville elementary school.

Officials with the Nashville Police Department say they received a 911 call about an active shooter at 10:13 a.m. at the Covenant School in Nashville.

Within minutes, they were at the scene.

As officers were inside the building, they heard gunshots coming from the second floor.

When they reached the second story, officers spotted a female suspect. She was shot and killed.

Investigators say the suspect appears to be a young woman, but she has not been officially identified yet. Officials say she had two assault-style rifles and a handgun.

Police say by 10:27 a.m., the shooter was dead.

Officials from Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital told WKRN that three children were killed in the shooting, adding that all suffered from gunshot wounds.

Three adults, not including the shooter, also passed away from their injuries.

Officials say no one else in the school was injured.

The Covenant School is a private Christian elementary school with students between preschool and 6th grade.