FDA issues emergency use authorization for another COVID-19 antibody test

OKLAHOMA CITY (NBC) – The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for another COVID-19 antibody test.

The latest antibody test is manufactured by the Swiss Pharmaceutical Company – Roche.

It relies on intravenous blood draws, which the company says provides a higher accuracy rate than finger-prick tests.

The company says the test is nearly 100 percent accurate, giving very few false positives and no false negatives.

Roche officials say they plan to double the production rate from about 50 million a month to more than 100 million a month by the end of the year.

According to the FDA, a total of 11 antibody tests have so far received emergency use approval.