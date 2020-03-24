FDA ramping up efforts to find treatment for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) - Right now there isn’t a treatment for the coronavirus, but two drugs have been called ‘game changers’ by President Trump.

With no known cure for the coronavirus, the Food and Drug Administration is ramping up its efforts.

“We’re working around the clock at FDA,” said Dr. Stephen Hahn, FDA Commissioner.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn says they’re collecting data to help make important calls on new treatments for Americans.

Hahn says they’ve had clinical trials on an experimental anti-viral drug called “remdesivir” to fight off COVID-19.

“One of the things that will be coming out this week is what we call an expanded access protocol which is the ability to provide that to the larger group of patients," said Dr. Hahn.

"At my direction, the federal government is working to help obtain large quantities of chloroquine," said President Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, President Trump tweeted about other drugs that he said should be "put to use immediately."

The president tweeted about these drugs saying they're game changers.

Hahn says there is some laboratory data showing the anti-malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine can be beneficial for COVID-19 patients.

But he says the FDA still needs more information.

"We really do need the data and the science to figure out the question is it the right treatment for every patient," he said.

Dr. Hahn is optimistic the right treatment will be found.

"I'm a cancer doctor and hope is so important. I have great hope for this."