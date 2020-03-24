FDA-registered Edmond facility to make thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer for hospitals, individuals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - As medical supplies dwindle for health care workers and consumers, companies are stepping up to make it available again.

That includes one Edmond facility making top grade hand sanitizer.

Qualgen is an FDA-registered facility. Everything is clean there, and you can see that the technicians have to wear very specific medical grade gear.

Now, they’re about to start making hand sanitizer.

Qualgen typically manufactures hormone replacements pellet, but when the FDA sent them the formula for hand sanitizer, they jumped on the opportunity to make it.

"The FDA was proactive on this. It’s good of them. They reached this document out to everybody in the pharmaceutical world who can produce or has the ability to make product like this,” CEO Shaun Riney said.

Because it’s in high demand, store shelves have been empty and hospitals are increasingly needing it.

“We’re not set up for this so we’ve had to order a lot of lab supplies to create this. That’s what I’ve been doing for the last two days, scrambling to get everything I need to find,” John McManus, a microbiologist at Qualgen said.

“We make sure that all of our incoming materials are of the purest grade fit for pharmaceutical use,” Jules Dsouza, Biochemist said.

However it’s been hard to get the now scarce ingredients, so Qualgen bought a tanker to be able to buy the alcohol in bulk.

Next week, they’ll be sending thousands of gallons out to hospitals, jails and even available for individual consumers to buy.

“We’ve ramped up to produce about 12,000 gallons of this over the next six weeks,” Riney said.

There are already orders for 2,000 gallons of this hand sanitizer, a formula they say is strong enough to kill coronavirus.

“We’re already qualified. We already have the GNP documentation framework in place so we can quickly get this out to hospitals and out to the public,” Dsouza said.

“I think if we didn’t do this it would be irresponsible of us. There’s such a need for it and we have the capability to do it and I think we have to do it,” McManus said.

Qualgen is also making IV solutions.

They said their hand sanitizer should be ready to sell by mid-week next week.

To buy the hand sanitizer visit here.

