February full of fun at OKC Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has awesome activities planned for all ages during the month of February.

Saturday, February 1 – Thursday, April 30: Gorillas on the line cellphone challenge

When gorillas are on the line, it’s up to us to answer the call! The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is looking to the community-at-large to help save gorillas by donating old or used cell phones to the Gorillas on the Line Cell Phone Challenge. Small electronics frequently contain a substance called coltan and 80 percent of the world’s coltan supply is in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, also home to many gorillas. Mining for coltan threatens the habitats of gorillas, chimpanzees, okapi and other endangered species. When individuals donate used phones or other electronics, the coltan from those devices is re-used and reduces the need to mine for the compound in gorilla habitats. The global goal for Gorillas on the Line is to collect 20,000 devices in 2020! Schools, organizations, businesses and individuals are encouraged to collect as many cell phones and electronics as they can in support of gorilla conservation. These items can be dropped off for recycling in the Zoo’s guest experience office in the entry plaza.

Sunday, February 2: Connect with wildlife challenge

Here’s a wild idea–disconnect from your cellphone, reconnect with nature at the OKC Zoo! The Oklahoma City Zoo invites guests to disconnect from their cellphones and save 50% off of general Zoo admission. On Sunday, February 2, check-in your cellphone at the Zoo’s Guest Services office before exploring the park and receive 50% off general Zoo admission on date of visit. Guests will receive FREE general admission for two when they donate an old mobile device to be recycled as part of the Gorillas on the Line program! Cellphones will be securely held by Zoo officials in the Guest Services office. This discount applies toward general Zoo admission, is limited to one discount per person and is only valid for Sunday, February 2.

Sunday, February 2 at 10 a.m.: OKC Zoo hosts Groundhog Day event

With help from the OKC Zoo’s weather-aware bears, you won’t need to seek this year’s Groundhog Day prediction elsewhere! Sponsored by Bob Moore Subaru, this annual event includes a themed enrichment activity for the bears to engage with as they put their fur-casting skills to the test. Because the Zoo does not have groundhogs in its collection, the bears have become our official Groundhog Day ambassadors. Activities are scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. at the Big Rivers building in the Zoo’s Oklahoma Trails and are free with admission. Guests will enjoy Shipley’s Donuts and coffee while supplies last as they take part in this wild weather tradition.

Friday, February 14 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Zoofriends’ Wine in the Wild at the OKC Zoo presented by Express Employment International & Bancfirst

Wine in the Wild is back! Sample wine from local and national wineries while enjoying the Oklahoma City Zoo’s beautiful Sanctuary Asia. The wine tasting experience will also feature live music, light hors d’oeuvres, Zookeeper talks and a commemorative gift. Plus, view and purchase original paintings from the Zoo’s Art Gone Wild program–art by animals for animals. A VIP element will be available prior to general admission that includes a food and wine tasting experience guided by a local wine expert. Must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets are $65/person for ZOOfriends members, $75/person for non-members. VIP tickets are $115/person for ZOOfriends members, $125/person for non-members. Valet parking will be available for $15. To learn more, click here or call (405) 425-0641.

Saturday, February 15 at 11 a.m.: OKC Zoo hosts Great Backyard Bird count tour

Flock to the OKC Zoo to help wild birds. The Zoo is hosting a bird tour as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count, a global-citizen science project that asks people to count birds to create a real-time look at wild populations. Participation is easy to do, fun for families and individuals–all ages welcome. Meet in the Zoo’s entry plaza to join the tour, led by Wildlife Diversity Biologist, Mark Howery, from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Learn more about the Great Backyard Bird Count at gbbc.birdcount.org.

Saturday, February 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Romancing the Zoo

Romance is in the air… and it’s in their genes! Come to the Zoo to learn how we save endangered species using genetics mixed with a little bit of love. Guests will have a chance to extract their own DNA for a romantic keepsake. The evening event includes a guided tour of the Zoo’s most popular couples plus a behind the scenes exclusive with our Galapagos tortoises. Age 18+ only. This is an alcohol-free event. $30/person ZOOfriends members $35/person for non-members. Click here to register!

Monday, February 24 – Tuesday, March 31: Pepsi vending machine art contest

The OKC Zoo is calling on Oklahoma’s talented students (K-12) to be creative conservationists! The popularity of the Oklahoma City Zoo’s annual contest continues to raise awareness for issues facing wildlife and wild places! Contest participants are eligible to win wild prizes and the chance to have their original art designed on a vending machine at the Zoo. Additional information about the contest theme, guidelines and entry forms will be available soon at okczoo.org. All submissions must be postmarked by March 31, 2020. Participation is free. For more information, contact Candice Rennels at (405) 425-0298 or crennels@okczoo.org.