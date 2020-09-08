Feed the Children distributing truckloads of supplies for families across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a tough time for many families struggling during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, schools in several cities across the state are able to provide much needed food and school supplies, thanks to the generous donations to Feed the Children and its delivery of those items.

Families in the Putnam City school district lined up to receive supplies from a truckload of stock.

It’s just one of several trucks heading out across the state.

“Being able to come and get food and breakfast for kids – especially like my neighbor – she has to work and her kid’s at home by herself and she depends on that to eat every day,” said Amanda Williamson, a Putnam City Schools mom.

It’s a sigh of relief for families trying to get by with economic strains and the stresses of online learning.

“It goes further than you know for families,” Williamson said.

Children receiving the school supplies they need to succeed along with hygiene products and a 25-pound box of food- because no one can learn on an empty stomach.

“So that might be corn, spaghetti, peanut butter,” said Aaron Hazel with Feed the Children.

Also, districts like Putnam City receiving a pallet of new children’s books and three pallets of assorted school supplies.

It’s welcome assistance for many teachers who generously pay for student’s supplies out of their own pocket every year.

“Just seeing our families and communities benefit in this way – is really amazing,” said Kacy Hibdon, a 6th grade teacher at Mayfield Middle School.

Other districts receiving this help in the 24 hour period are El Reno, Lawton, Duncan, Ada, Pauls Valley, Enid, Ponca City and Hinton.

Supplies will be headed to Tulsa and Muskogee later this month.

Recent Headlines: