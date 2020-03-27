Feeling stuck at home? Follow these tips to make your life more enjoyable at home during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As businesses, schools, and other places continue to close, the reality of the new world may be harder to adjust to for some.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it’s important to keep your spiritual, emotional, and physical health up during these times.

Here are some tips and resources to help you through it:

Have a routine for you and other members of your household. You don’t have to get all dressed up like your leaving the house, but set alarms, have meals at a certain time and “schedule” the day as much as you can.

Keep up with your social engagements – virtually. Do you have coffee every Wednesday morning with the moms from the bus stop? Is there a regular happy hour you and your co-workers go to? Great! Pour your beverage of choice and set up a video chat with your service of choice.

Find ways to keep exercising. Many gyms are now offering streaming workout classes to help people stay busy and active during times of self-quarantine. Check out a list of options here.

Ask for help. If you’re feeling like it’s all too much, that’s OK. Self-quarantine is a disruption in all of our lives, and depending on each unique situation, the stress, concern and anxiety may be different. If you need someone to talk to, call the disaster distress helpline at 1-800-985-5990 and talk to someone about how you’re feeling, and what you need.