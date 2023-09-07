OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahomans who suffered damage from the June storms will get assistance and relief as two additional counties have been added to those who suffered disaster from June 14th – 18th.

On today, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the State’s request for disaster assistance for two additional Oklahoma counties to help with recovery expenses from severe weather, straight-line winds, and tornadoes that occurred from June storms.

Counties included in this disaster update are: Choctaw and Pawnee.

The declaration delivers FEMA public assistance to municipalities, counties, tribes and rural electric cooperatives for debris removal, infrastructure and utility repairs, and other costs associated with responding to the June storms.

With this latest approval, 25 counties are now eligible for FEMA public assistance funds. Atoka, Beaver, Cimarron, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Jefferson, Love, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, McIntosh, Muskogee, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Woodward counties were previously approved in July and August.

In these 25 counties alone, the storms resulted in more than $13.7 million in eligible damages and response costs.