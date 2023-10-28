DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — According to police, a man was shot to death in front of his house on Thursday, October 19th.

38-year-old Darius Ellis was found by his fiancée, Amanda Brock at their home on Southeast 27th Street in Del City.

Brock said they were planning for a wedding next year.

Now, Brock the search for the killer has wrecked her entire family and her life.

“Who would take my whole world from me or our kids?” said Brock.

Last Thursday night, she was woken up to a nightmare.

“My oldest son came and woke me up,” said Brock.

Brock explained her son heard gunshots, she went outside to see what was happening and found Ellis shot.

“I ran out here and I just started screaming and he didn’t answer me,” said Brock.

Brock said Ellis was walking from his truck to their home when he was shot.

She said the shooter only took Ellis’s keys and gun.

“They knew where we lived,” said Brock.

Brock said they have a 5-month-old child together and her fiancé was also helping raise her three other children by working two jobs to support their family.

“He knew off top that I had three kids and he was like, I’m here for it,” she said. “They’re hurt.”

Law enforcement do not have a suspect but could be getting closer, Del City police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle arriving at the scene.

A place where Brock said she doesn’t feel safe anymore.

“They took the keys to his truck with our housekeys on it,” said Brock.

She said she hopes the photo will soon lead to an arrest, but wants to remember her fiancé as a caring man who loved his family.

“If he saw someone struggling he would stop, give him the last dollar out in his pocket,” said Brock. “I want to remember the good person that he was.”

Brock has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with funeral costs, click here to donate.

If you have any information about this case please contact the Del City Police Department at 405-677-2443.