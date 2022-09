SAINT PAUL, Minnesota (KFOR/Storyful) – A pyro machine caught fire onstage at a Panic! at the Disco concert, causing a small panic in itself.

The crowd cheered as stage crews doused the flames in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on September 14th at the Xcel Energy Center.

Twitter user @purplecoati captured the video at the top of this story during Brendon Urie’s show, and tweeted, “It’s not a Panic at the Disco concert unless the pyro machine catches fire.”