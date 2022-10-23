GRANT COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Breaking News in Grant County. A major fire was up in flames Sunday afternoon. Several fire crews were on scene assisting. Both lanes on State Highway 11 were originally closed from Highway 132 all the way to Highway 38 in Alfalfa County, but they have since reopened.

The fire was on the west side of the county, North of Jet and East of Cherokee. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says there is still a lot of smoke in areas that are heavy at times. Fire trucks are now working to put out hot spots and flare up spots.

There were multiple fire districts actively involved in fighting the fire according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. KFOR has confirmed they were receiving assistance from departments as far as Kansas.

There was no county wide evacuation, but fire crews at one point were working to clear people in the area.

No word on the cause of the fire yet, but the county is in a burn ban until October 24th, 2022.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office asks you to please reduce your speeds in the area and watch out for fire personals.