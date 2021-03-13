Fire crews battle NW OKC apartment fire

Oklahoma City firefighters battle a fire that broke out Saturday evening after a resident fell asleep while cooking. (KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An apartment building was evacuated after a fire broke out Saturday evening.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Oklahoma City firefighters say they were called to the Hayden Place Apartments near Northwest 10th Street and MacArthur Avenue after reports of flames coming from an apartment unit.

Fire crews on scene tell KFOR that the fire started after a resident fell asleep while cooking.

In all, six apartment units were evacuated. However, only one unit was damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Latest Stories