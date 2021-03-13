OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An apartment building was evacuated after a fire broke out Saturday evening.
Just before 8:30 p.m., Oklahoma City firefighters say they were called to the Hayden Place Apartments near Northwest 10th Street and MacArthur Avenue after reports of flames coming from an apartment unit.
Fire crews on scene tell KFOR that the fire started after a resident fell asleep while cooking.
In all, six apartment units were evacuated. However, only one unit was damaged.
No injuries were reported.
Latest Stories
- State Championship Saturday Recap
- Fire crews battle NW OKC apartment fire
- Silver Alert issued for missing Oklahoma woman
- Downtown Oklahoma City scrapyard under investigation after accident prompted on-site arm amputation surgery
- Pregnant woman recovering after shooting outside Oklahoma City metro area apartment complex