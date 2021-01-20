Fire destroys Oklahoma veteran’s home, dream of owning a farm

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – A massive fire destroyed a man’s home and the beginning of his farm early Wednesday morning.

Around midnight, officials say the homeowner came home after work and saw that his home was on fire.

Nearby family members rushed to the home, near I-40 and 3300 Rd., to help put out the flames until firefighters arrived at the scene.

“We live around the corner, came up, the grass is on fire, the house is on fire. Started trying to knock some of the fire out to save his animals, his chickens, pigs, and cows,” said Dustin Greenberg.

Family members say the homeowner, who is a veteran, was just getting started with his own farm. Sadly, his animals all died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.